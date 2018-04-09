Local musicians featured in Sheaf nominated doc

For anyone whose formative years were spent in Brandon in the 1990s, chances are they involved skateboarding, making music and moshing at all-ages shows.

Unbeknownst at the time, the growing punk rock movement in the Wheat City was the inspiration for several significant local bands, and attracted major acts like NOFX, Face to Face and Raised Fist. With appropriate venues few and far between in a city with a population of less than 40,000 at the time, the punk rock scene essentially operated out of community centres, which ultimately proved to be the scene's undoing.

"The amount of bands that came through and the amount of people that were at shows, it was kind of an anomaly for the prairies," says filmmaker Chris Mitchell of Bandits Media Inc. "At the time, it was just sort of what everybody was doing. It was weird because you never really thought any bigger than outside of Brandon. You wanted to start a band and you wanted to go play at Park Community Centre."

Mitchell, a former fixture on the scene, explored the significance of 90s punk rock in Brandon while following former bandmates from A Few Pennies Short (AFPS) as they prepare for a reunion show as part of a documentary film.

"We were one of the fastest bands in town, that's what we were known for. Fast picking, fast chugging, fast drums," recalls Tyler Mauws, Oakville resident and the band's guitarist. "A lot of people were skateboarding back then, and a lot of people were picking up instruments and playing music."

The group formed in 1997 and were considered a staple on the bill in the latter half of the decade-long movement. Inheriting a scene rich in youthful exuberance from Brandon's punk rock pioneers, Swiller, A Few Pennies Short were considered one of a trio of can't-miss area bands.

"None of us were musically trained, or trained in any sense. So just to be part of it is humbling, it was some of the best years of our lives," says Mauws. "We grew into musicians together. We taught our bass player how to play bass. I had never played in a band before. I would just throw on a CD, grab my guitar and learn it by ear, that's how I learned how to play the guitar and our drummer did the same thing."

Although A Few Pennies Short never really made a splash outside of provincial boundaries, the group toured Manitoba over a five year period where they performed at Manitoba Metalfest and Brandon's Battle of the Bands.

"It was exactly what I was looking for and what a lot of people were looking for I guess," adds Mitchell. "(The scene) just kept growing and growing and eventually I don't think it could sustain itself, it got too big for Brandon. All these people are going nuts and stage diving and it's just something I had never seen in small town Manitoba."

The punk music scene in Brandon peeked in the early 2000s, highlighted by a Raised Fist tour stop - a Swedish hardcore punk band that still exists today. Although bands would play at local bars, community centres were the hot ticket, as the all-ages events allowed youth to attend the show.

Unfortunately, the bands that were so integral to the punk rock scene saw it disappear almost as fast as it came. The Feb. 2001 Raised Fist show marks a significant night that changed the local music scene. A boisterous crowd became unruly, forcing hired security to seek aid from law enforcement which only added to the mayhem of the evening.

"I remember way too many people in a small community club," says Mauws of the infamous night. "Just the energy, we walked in there to set up our gear and you couldn't even get in the building. It was wall to wall of people. When we hit the stage I could see people's feet hitting the ceiling, they were crowd surfing and ceiling tiles were falling down, you knew it was going to get out of hand right of away."

The story was front page news in the Brandon Sun, the publication reported 11 people were detained as a result of the "near riot". The music scene changed that night, as community centres grew increasingly reluctant to host bands of any genre.

"When you lose the kids that were extremely passionate about the music you could see the scene dwindle down. It happened naturally, but this really forced it," adds Mauws. "I'm just grateful we were even part of it at all."

Three of the four original band members reunited for the A Few Pennies Short reunion show, which was held last summer at Brandon's North Hill Inn. Mauws was joined by Portage resident and bassist Adam O'Ray and Winnipeg-based drummer Mike Branconnier to make up three quarters of the original quartet. Guitarist Steve Valcourt was unable to rejoin the former band, however, Colin Bulloch happily stepped in and quickly learned the band's songs before the big night.

Despite only meeting to rehearse a handful of times throughout the six months prior to the show, a couple hundred AFPS fans and former scenesters packed the venue for the reunion night and immersed themselves in 90s nostalgia.

"To see all those faces almost 20 years later exactly, it was pretty incredible," adds Mauws. "To have them all back in one room again and have them cheering and singing every word to every song that we used to play was a warm feeling."

Wheat City Hardcore is nominated for a Golden Sheaf Award at Saskatchewan's Yorkton Film Festival next month in the category Documentary History and Biography. The documentary can be screened for free on BellMTS Stories from Home.