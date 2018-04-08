Lakers wrap things up

The hockey season is officially done for the Lakers.

The Hockey Manitoba Provincial Senior A men’s Champions are the St. Anne Aces after they took out the Gladstone Lakers 8-3 in their final round robin match Saturday before taking out the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League Champions the Carman Beavers.

Things looked good for Gladstone as they found themselves up 2-1 on the Aces in Saturday’s match but things turned quickly in favour of the St. Anne club as they notched two quick goals to lead 3-2 heading into the second. It was all Aces hockey after that as they scored five more unanswered goals before the Lakers could net another to finish the game 8-3.

The provincial final was an exciting match as the Beavers led 2-1 heading into the final frame. St. Anne played their best 20 minutes in the final period and outscored the Beavers 4-1 to take a 5-3 victory.

The Gladstone Lakers finished the year as Tiger Hills Hockey League Champions but didn’t manage to get a victory while at provincials.