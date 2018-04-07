Yellowquill trio win poster contest

The results from the annual United Commercial Travellers (UCT) safety poster contest are in.

Yellowquill School students Tatyana Barabonov, Olivia Stobie and Teresa Kliver placed first, second and third, respectively, at the local level at the annual UCT sponsored competition. Barabonov's first prize winning poster qualified her for the regional event.

UCT sponsors the annual contest for students in public, private and parochial schools and for students with intellectual disabilities across North America.

Judging is conducted in three levels for each division. Posters are judged according to originality, artistic ability and clarity of content. Judging takes place at the UCT home office, and winners are awarded cash prizes.