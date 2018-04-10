UPDATE: Home invasion suspect in custody

***UPDATE***

30-year-old Alfred Sutherland was taken into RCMP custody April 6, 2018.

Sutherland was located inside a residence on 2nd Street northwest and was taken into police custody without incident. He was held in police custody until such time as he could be brought before the court.

Investigators wish to thank the concerned members of the public who assisted in the capture of Sutherland.

Portage la Prairie RCMP are asking for the assistance of the community in locating a person at large with a warrant for their arrest.

According to police, Alfred Terrance Sutherland, 30, was involved in a home invasion March 10, 2018 and has been charged with breaking and entering, forcible entry, and multiple firearms offences.

Sutherland is described as an indigenous male with a medium build. He stands 5-foot-8 and weighs approximately 190 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. He has multiple tattoos on his arms, and usually has an unkempt beard.

If you know the current whereabouts of Sutherland please contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or your local police detachment. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by texting your message to TIPMAN (847626), or by visiting www.manitobacrimestoppers.com. Tips leading to the capture of Sutherland may receive cash awards.