Titans topple Saints and Trojans in Portage

It was an away team sweep on the hard wood.

Portage Collegiate Institute’s varsity basketball teams were on the wrong side of the scoresheet Wednesday night when the Trojans lost a tight 70-68 battle with Shaftesbury before the Saints fell 46-29 to the Titans in Portage la Prairie.

“We were down by nine at the half and controlled momentum to get a lead but then we just mentally had some errors and it hurt us,” says Trojans head coach, Janey Bradford. “We weren’t consistent and we just need to try and break some of these old habits. We had a great weekend in Kenora and a great game Monday and a tough outcome today. If we can make playoffs we could really make some noise.”

The seventh seeded Trojans were right with the Titans at the end of the game, but a missed attempt at a buzzer beater ended any shot of an overtime situation. Shaftesbury is now 2-6 to the Trojans 2-7, and with a game in hand could hop over the Trojans and into a playoff spot. The boys have managed to keep up with every team they've faced this season just can't seem to break away for wins late.

The Saints were up against an undefeated Shaftesbury team who sat 7-0 heading into the match. The girls had trouble with the Titans defenders in the paint and struggled to bring down rebounds. The Titans are second place to the 9-0 Kelvin Clippers while the Saints sit third at 7-2. The girls have a couple of games against lower ranked teams in the standings and could possible jump into second with a couple Shaftesbury losses.

The Saints and Trojans are back on the court Monday when both clubs visit Grant Park in Winnipeg.