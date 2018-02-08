Isles lose third period battle to Hawks

It was a good measuring stick with the playoffs around the corner.

The Portage Islanders couldn’t outlast the Notre Dame Hawks Wednesday night as the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League’s top team won 4-2 at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.

“We had a slow start and finally got going halfway through the second which was just too late by that point,” says Islander forward, Zack Waldvogel. “We weren’t getting the bounces we would’ve liked like the Hawks were. (Mitch) Wiebe played great it was just too bad we couldn’t get the win.”

The Hawks had a 2-0 lead at the midpoint of the game thanks to a power play goal in the first and an even-strength marker around the 11-minute mark of the second. Islanders captain Tanner Waldvogel would even things up in the final five minutes of the middle period. Te first was from Jeremy Brooks and Mat Bayduza, the second from brother Zack.

The third period was a tight back and forth battle as the dislike for one-another was clearly sitting in, and several skirmishes developed at both ends of the ice. The Hawks managed to pop a couple more in passed Islanders netminder Mitch Wiebe to lock in their win. The Islanders pulled the goalie in a last-ditch effort to tie things up but still had to accept the loss.

"The league is so tight this year,” adds Waldvogel. “I really feel if we can get a full bench out to a game and put a complete effort together we can beat any team. The skill is here we just need to put a full game together and it starts with our last couple of games coming up.”

Portage has a shot at fifth place in the standings when they welcome Altona to Stride Place Friday night as the Maroons sit one point ahead of the Isles in the standings. Their final game of the season is Saturday night in Warren.