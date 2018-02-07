Thanks to some generous philanthropy, the Rotary Club of Portage la Prairie boasts several newly minted Paul Harris Fellows.

Rotary Foundation chair Gord Selinger recognized the contributions of several local members at the Club's weekly meeting Tuesday. Among those honoured was Dave Falk, a rotary member going on four decades who has made significant financial donations over the years.

"It's just one of the charities I want to support," says Falk, who even has the club listed as a benefactor in his will. "I've given a thousand dollars in different years and this year I topped the $10,000 mark. It's just a goal I had and I think i'll continue giving."

The Paul Harris Fellow recognizes those who donate $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation or Rotary International. Donations can be made as a lump sum or in $100 increments over a 10 year period.

The club used a funding surplus to name honorary Paul Harris Fellows in the hopes of attracting future donors.

"The club accumulated a number of points that they were entitled to give away," says Selinger. "The anticipation (is) those (recognized) would consider donating to the foundation as one of their favoured charities."

The Paul Harris Fellow was established in 1957 to show appreciation for and encourage substantial contributions to what was then the Rotary Foundation’s lone program.