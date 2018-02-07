Pink Ladies fight breast cancer in Portage

The Pink Ladies Snow Ride for a Cure hit a few snags Saturday, but in the end, persevered with over $50,000 worth of donations.

“We’ve donated $48,032 to the Portage District General Hospital Foundation (PDGHF) but it will be a little more once everything is tallied from the banquet," says Tammy Hammersley, Pink Ladies snow ride committee member. "All of that will help them toward the goal of performing breast cancer surgeries here in Portage la Prairie, which shouldn’t be far away now.”

The money will be used to help purchase a gamma probe, a handheld device primarily used for sentinel lymph node mapping in breast cancer surgeries. In years past, the Pink Ladies would always donate their raised funds to the Canadian Breast Cancer Fund but since it’s now a part of the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS), the ladies were looking to help an organization more close to home.

“We have a doctor here in Portage that has the skill set to do breast cancer surgery, but we didn’t have the equipment,” says Erin Miller, PDGHF executive director. “Now we’ve got approval from Manitoba Health to go forward and purchase this gamma probe and we’re really thankful the Pink Ladies stepped up and were able to do this for the community because it’s going to help so many different people and organizations.”

There wasn’t enough snow and it was too cold to get any horses out for carriage rides through Portage la Prairie, but the folks that signed up for the ride still ended up having a ball. It started with people meeting at the Canad Inns in Portage la Prairie, as that’s where the meeting site had been planned with no snowmobile ride taking place. The group then travelled to St. Claude for lunch to help out the local Grad committee, and then back to Portage for the banquet.

“We’re excited to be part of the inaugural breast cancer clinic starting up here in Portage la Prairie,” adds Hammersley. “This is going to help other organizations like Central Plains Cancer Services as people suffering from breast cancer can possibly be treated here in Portage soon.”

$3,645 in online donations was also made to the Canadian Cancer Society for research purposes.