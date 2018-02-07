Manitoba Libs call for pseudoephedrine regulations

The Manitoba Liberals are looking to the federal government to regulate over-the-counter cold medications in an effort to combat the crystal meth issue plaguing the province.

The liberals have reached out to the feds asking for help to deal with the crystal meth crisis by restricting access to pseudoephedrine - the main ingredient used to make crystal meth, which is also found in most cold medications.

“We want the federal government to consider making one of the key ingredients used to make crystal meth, pseudoephedrine, available by prescription only,” says Manitoba Liberal Leader, Dougald Lamont. “The federal government can play a role in prevention by strongly regulating this key ingredient.”

In America, states like Oregon have seen success in reducing the number of meth labs by making pseudoephedrine medications prescription only, said Lamont.

A petition, sponsored by Manitoba MP Doug Eyolfson, calls upon the Minister of Health to work with her provincial and territorial counterparts to make pharmaceuticals containing Pseudoephedrine a prescription-only medication.

“The Pallister government has yet to produce a plan to address this issue plaguing our province,” said Lamont “Meth is having a devastating effect right across the province, because it is pure, cheap and readily available, Manitoba has seen an increase in meth-related deaths, assaults, and criminal activity due to the highly addictive drug.”

To sign the petition visit https://petitions.ourcommons.ca/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-1497.