Active transportation path a winter walkway

Even during the winter, it’s a popular way to get across town.

The Fisher Avenue active transportation pathway that was completed last summer continues to see strong usage even during the dead of winter.

“It’s been a decent winter for us and pretty easy to maintain,” says Brian Taylor, City of Portage's manager of public works. “We use a skid-steer to do the clearing. We’ll use a bucket if it’s drifted in but if it’s just a mist or light dusting we can put a broom attachment on to clear it off.”

Just one employee oversees the care of the walking path, which is cleared as required, along with the outdoor rinks the city is in charge of. Bikers and runners alike can be seen taking advantage of the path that runs parallel to the tracks across much of town.

“I use little grippers under my runners but the path is in such awesome shape I probably don’t need them, you can even see asphalt in most spots,” says Glory Waldner, who makes use of the path almost daily. “I’ve actually been running and had the plow come up behind me to pass, so the city is out when they’re needed. I’m just so happy they’re keeping it clean for us that use it as often as we do.”

The Fisher Avenue active transportation pathway is completely paved from 18th Street NW to 6th Street NE and was completed in July 2017.