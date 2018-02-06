The basketball report

It was the first game back after a week off from regulation play.

Portage Collegiate Institute’s varsity basketball teams were on the hardwood Monday evening in Portage la Prairie when the Saints took out Stonewall 49-37 in West Winnipeg Athletic Conference Tier 2 action before the Trojans butchered the Rams 86-42 to snag their first WWAC Tier 2 victory in nearly a month.

“Our press took control and we started moving the ball well on offence,” says Saints head coach, Bill Marsh. “I think we wore them out in the end. We lost some players over the weekend at our home tournament when Freja Cuddington and Abigail Wilson both went down, but we got Justice Bryson back today and she, along with some other players, really stepped up here for the win.”

Erica Lavallee led all Saints on the court with 16 points. Abby Vanstone was the next highest with seven and dominated down low with a large number of the team’s rebounds. The Saints home tournament was over the weekend and the girls finished 0-2 in the round robin, but both games were very close and could’ve gone either way.

The Trojans were stellar in their match versus the Rams. The boys had Stonewall doubled up by the half and continued to press until the final buzzer. It was one of PCI’s most complete games of the year after a strong showing in tournament action of their own over the weekend. The Trojans were in Kenora, Ont., for a tournament and ended up coming back consolation champions.

Both clubs are in action again Wednesday night when the boys and girls host Shaftesbury. The Trojans are up first at 5 p.m. and the Saints follow at 6:30.

Royals lose close one

The Westpark Royals varsity boys had a Zone 4A basketball match Monday night and ended up falling 69-63 to the Shevchenko Sabres in Sanford.

It was a tight race to the finish with the Sabres taking control in the final minutes. The Royals pushed hard to try and tie the game to force an extra period but it was too late for a comeback.

The Royals are back on the court Feb. 12, for a rematch with the Sabres in Portage.