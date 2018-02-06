RCMP weekly report

The following is a summary of police activity in the Central Plains area – including Portage la Prairie, Treherne, Amaranth and the surrounding municipalities – between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4.

Jan. 2932 calls

No reported incidents that were of concern to public safety.

Jan. 3026 calls

Slippery conditions cause issues

Central Plains area RCMP responded to multiple collisions between the hours of 2 a.m. and 8 p.m. as a result of poor weather and road conditions. Motorists encountered near whiteout conditions along Highway 1, especially east of the Portage la Prairie. A tractor trailer carrying potatoes overturned on PR 305, resulting in the driver of the truck being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Two more drivers were treated for injuries as a result of hitting the ditch near Highway 13. Police wish to remind motorist that the posted speed limits are for ideal weather and road conditions. When things take a turn for the worse, reduce your speed!

Jan. 3136 calls

No reported incidents that were of concern to public safety.

Feb. 128 calls for service

Blocked plate results in arrest

Police first noticed the vehicle on Saskatchewan Avenue with the rear license plate completely unreadable and after speaking with the 44-year-old male driver the officer determined that he was a prohibited driver due to prior convictions for impaired driving. The driver was arrested and taken into police custody. The remaining occupants were asked to find another way home, as the vehicle was towed and impounded for a minimum of 30 days at the owner’s expense. The driver will appear before the court at a later date.

High speed, high fine

A motorist was observed travelling at 140 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 1 in the RM of Portage la Prairie. The male driver (19 years old) was issued a fine in the amount of $573.00.

Break and Enter in Portage

Portage la Prairie RCMP are investigating a break and enter of a residence on Oak Bay. Residents returned home after a week away to find electronics, clothing, and appliances stolen from inside. Investigators are asking that anyone with knowledge of the incident, or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between Jan. 24-30, contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445.

Feb. 229 calls for service

Speeder fined

A 41-year-old male driver was issued a $535 ticket after RCMP stopped him travelling at 137 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 2 in the RM of Norfolk/Treherne.

Feb. 326 calls for service

Three-day suspensions issued

Treherne RCMP were patrolling Cypress River where they located a 22-year old male driver who nearly failed a roadside screening device. A short time later, a 26-year-old female driver would do the same along Hwy 2 in the RM of Victoria. Both motorists had their driver’s licenses suspended for a period of 72 hours.

Speeder fined

A motorist was observed travelling at 135 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 16 in the RM of Westlake/Gladstone. The 24-year-old female driver was issued a fine in the amount of $508.00.

Invalid driver fined

Portage la Prairie RCMP received a call indicating that a vehicle had been stolen from a home on 4th Street SE. The car was located in a parking lot on the west side of the city and once officers were in contact with the 31-year-old male driver they determined that he did not possess a valid driver’s license. The driver was arrested and held in police custody as they continued their earlier investigation into the vehicle theft. Investigators soon determined that even though the driver did not have the owner’s permission to use the vehicle, it was not stolen. He was issued a fine in the amount of $672.

Feb. 415 calls for service

Invalid speeder fined

A motorist was observed travelling at 135 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on PR 305 in the RM of Portage la Prairie. The 34-year-old female driver was not in possession of a valid driver’s license, and as a result, the driver was issued fines in the amount of $1180.