A short trip next season

It’s always special when a high school athlete can continue playing their sport into university.

MacGregor, Manitoba’s Emily Nichol will make a short drive to Assiniboine Community College in Brandon next season as she’s committed to play for the school in the 2018/19 season after a strong final year with her MacGregor Collegiate Mustangs high school team.

“I’m thrilled to have an opportunity to play competitive post-secondary volleyball,” says Nichol, who is enrolled in the Early Childhood Education diploma program at the college. “I am nervous about the high level of volleyball, but I'm excited about this opportunity. ACC is close to my hometown and I am interested in working with children. I also have the opportunity to play volleyball with a great group of girls.”

The 5-foot-6 athlete is heading to the Cougars for the position of libero and currently plays for the Cats 18U team as well as the MacGregor Collegiate Institute team for the Zone 7 season in 2017. Nichol was named the 2015 Manitoba High School Athletic Association’s JV A/AA Volleyball ‘Most Valuable Player’ for her play with the Mustangs. She’s a provincial champion, and she brings an overall athletic ability to the court.

“She’s a hard-working student who is on our student council this year,” says head coach of the Mustangs’ varsity girls volleyball team, Kyle McKinstry. “She’s also in charge of social media campaigning online to keep students up to date and involved. I think it’s an amazing opportunity for her to continue with her volleyball career and if she keeps working hard and having fun with it, she ultimately should be very successful.”

Nichol will head to Brandon, Man., after the summer where she will begin her first year with the Cougars.