Oakville Open champs crowned

After a competitive weekend a champion has emerged.

Congratulation to the A side winning rink of Tristan Blight, Ian Holmes, Sue Legault, and Colton Olafson, this team was the talk of the Oakville Curling Club's Open Bonspiel.

The team of Tom Matthews, Vanessa Matthews, Bailey Palsson and Dave Weber captured the B side championship.

Registration is now underway for for Men's Curling Bonspiel, set for Feb, 16-18. Text or call Trent at 204-872-1873 or email oakvillecurling@hotmail.com for more info.