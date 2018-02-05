More medals for Portage

The club continues to see competition success with medals and strong outings.

Four fighters from the Portage Judo Club brought back some hardware from the Winnipeg Inner-City Open held at Tec-Voc High School over the weekend.

Avery Harrison and Olivia Krynski both brought home medals in the female divisions. Harrison took the gold in the U-12 under 33 kilograms division while Krynski finished third in the U-14 48-52kg category. Wade Campbell brought home another medal, this time it was a gold for Senior Men’s under 81kg category. Ethan Garrioch returned with a bronze medal in the U-18 81-91kg division.

Also in competition were Bell McLean and Troy Doherty, but neither were able to manage their way onto the podium. Over 190 fighters made their way to the tournament from Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.