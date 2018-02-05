Isles fall at home to Redskins

There was some movement in the standings over the weekend.

The Portage Islanders dropped a spot in the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League standings Sunday at Stride Place when they fell 7-4 to Morden, who in turn hopped into a tie with Warren for second place.

The home club took an opening lead thanks to a Kyle Lopez goal, but the Redskins rebounded with three straight goals to sit with a comfortable two-goal lead late in the frame. Tanner Waldvogel managed to get the Isles within one with 43 seconds to go when he found the back of the net off a great pass from Lopez.

The Redskins came out firing in the second and it paid off with a couple of goals, both of which came on the power play in the first half of the frame. Jamie Mouseau got the Islanders on the board in the second, and that was followed by a Doug Lawrence marker with just over a minute remaining in the second to make it 5-4 after two periods of play.

The third period was all Morden on the scoreboard as they popped another two behind Islanders netminder Mitch Wiebe to secure a 7-4 victory. Wiebe made 19 saves for the loss while Portage threw 27 shots toward the Redskins tender.

The Isles now sit in sixth place, one point back of Altona with 15. Notre Dame is the top-ranked team with 28 points and Winkler holds onto the basement spot with just eight points. Warren and Morden are tied in second with 22 points and Carman is in fourth with 21. The regular season is close to completion with the final match scheduled for Feb. 11.

Portage Islanders close out their season on Feb. 10 against Warren but their next match is against Notre Dame Wednesday night in Portage. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. at Stride Place.