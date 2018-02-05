Football Manitoba offers camp in Portage

It’s a chance to get a little better in the off-season.

Football Manitoba specialists will be in town for the next couple of months to work with local football players at their Strength and Conditioning Camp to be held at Stride Place Monday’s and Thursdays in Portage la Prairie.

“We were doing all of this through Sport Manitoba in Winnipeg and we heard there may be an option to hold this event outside of the city in places like Brandon and Portage la Prairie,” says Football Manitoba executive director, Bill Johnson. “We thought it made a lot more sense to bring this event to the kids rather than their families having to commute to Winnipeg or miss out on this all together.”

The program consists of 16 sessions set over two months and is led by certified strength and conditioning staff from the Sport Manitoba Performance Centre. A minimum of 10-12 athletes was required to be able to offer the program at a cost of only $160 plus tax, and Johnson says they easily reached their number in Portage.

“Portage is such a strong football community with the high school team and the community-based team (Portage Pitbulls), it really was a no-brainer to get the camp set up,” adds Johnson. “It’s affordable and it gives (players) time to work on the other things that matter in the sport besides skill like core strength and conditioning.”

Walk up registrations will not be accepted. Players need to register online if they want to take part in the course. The camp runs from 5-6 p.m., Monday’s and Thursday’s at Stride Place. For more information or to register visit footballmanitoba.com or contact the Football Manitoba office.