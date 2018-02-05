Cancer Services launches prevention program

A lunch and learn initiative launched by Central Plains Cancer Services brings an awareness program to share with businesses and community groups, all in the hope of early detection and prevention.

This program has CPCS community educators presenting in smaller settings in an effort to encourage Manitoban’s in the region to take part in the screening programs available to them as well as gaining knowledge of understanding themselves and being aware of any signs or symptoms they may be experiencing and potential next steps.

“If through this program, one person in our region is diagnosed early, and their survival rate is increased because of it, we will call this program successful,” says Sharilyn Knox, CPCS executive director. “Approximately 20 Manitoban’s a day are given a cancer diagnosis. Cancer that is diagnosed at an early stage, before it’s had the chance to get too big or spread is more likely to be treated successfully."

Lunch and Learns are available to businesses, organizations and community groups throughout the Central Plains Cancer Services region. All that is needed is 30 minutes to an hour of time and a space to present. The rest is taken care of by CPCS. Community educators will focus on making sure that participants are aware of the early detection programs that are offered through Get Checked, Cancer Care Manitoba’s program as well as explaining other signs and symptoms and steps that a person should take when caring for their own health.

"We want to continue to increase our survival rates in this province, so helping promote the programs available for early detection and awareness is very valuable,” adds Knox.

To book a Lunch and Learn contact the Central Plains Cancer Services office at 204-857-6100 or email cpcancerservices@shaw.ca.

Central Plains Cancer Services serves over 70 communities in rural Manitoba. To find out if your community is one of them, visit their website to view their regional map, centralplainscancerservices.com.