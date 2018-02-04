Finished first

It's time to start fresh as playoffs are just around the corner.

The Central Plains Capitals were the first team to finish off their Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League regular season over the weekend when they took out Interlake 2-1 Saturday after taking league frontrunner Winnipeg to overtime the previous night.

“I think we were robbed of a deserved win Friday versus Winnipeg,” says Caps’ head coach, Ferdi Nelissen. “We outshot the Avros 41-24 and lost 4-3 with 10-seconds to go, so that was a little disheartening. The extra point was meaningless in the standings but it would’ve been nice to finish with a win against Winnipeg. We dominated against Interlake (Saturday) so that was a strong way to finish the season."

Saturday’s score versus Interlake didn’t reflect how one-sided of a battle it was. The girls outshot the Lightning 49-11 and spent very little time in their own end. Halle Edwards and Chloe Snaith scored for the Caps Saturday, Cheyenne Davie, Maegan Inman and Amy Klippenstein scored versus the Avros. Ella Wiebe suffered the loss to Winnipeg with 21 saves while Isabelle Reutter made 10 saves for the win versus Interlake.

“We’ve been saying we can last with the top teams all year,” adds Nelissen. “If we are doing all the right things and we get some strong goaltending, we think there isn’t a team in the league we can’t compete with. We’ve got some time before playoffs start and some stiff competition this weekend coming up in Alberta."

The Caps finished the regular season 11-15-4 and in sixth place out of seven with 26 points. The Winnipeg Avros are in first with 48 points at 24-5 – eight of the Avros wins came in overtime or shootout. Pembina Valley is in second with 40, Westman and Yellowhead are tied with 33 points but the Wildcats have a couple of games in hand. Eastman is in fifth and Interlake is in last with just 9 points.

The Caps are in Calgary, Alta., for the Chinook Classic tournament from Thursday, Feb. 8-11. The final MFMHL regular season match is Feb. 11 when Westman welcomes Interlake to Hartney.