An arctic ridge of high pressure that will continue to build through the prairies this weekend has caused Environment Canada to issue an extreme cold warning for much of southern Manitoba.

According to the alert, overnight low temperatures approaching minus 30 and a strengthening northwest wind will bring extreme wind chills of minus 40 or colder tonight and into Sunday morning.

Gusty winds off of the Riding and Duck mountains will bring local blowing snow for parts of Westman Sunday.

The extreme wind chills will abate a bit by noon Sunday, but below normal temperatures will persist through next week.



Extreme cold puts everyone at risk. Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter. If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside. Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #MBStorm.

Extreme cold warning issued for:

• Mun. of North Cypress-Langford

• Mun. of Glenboro-South Cypress

• Mun. of North Norfolk

• Mun. of Norfolk Treherne

• R.M. of Victoria

• R.M. of Portage la Prairie

• R.M. of Cartier

• R.M. of Grey

• Mun. of Glenella-Lansdowne

• Mun. of WestLake-Gladstone

