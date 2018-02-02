Three people are facing chargers after weapons, ammunition, drugs and drug paraphernalia was seized at a residence on Long Plain First Nation.

According to police, just prior to 10 a.m. Thursday morning, members of Dakota Ojibway Police Service (DOPS) assisted the Dakota Ojibway Child Family Services (DOCFS) at the residence and once inside, observed what was believed to be cocaine, packing material and a firearm.

Two males and a female were arrested at the scene for possession under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and unauthorized possession of a firearm. DOPS obtained a search warrant in order for police to do a thorough search of the home where police located several weapons including a pump action shot gun, sawed-off shut gun, a sword, compound bow and knives. Along with ammunition, cocaine, marijuana, various drug paraphernalia and packing material.

Keegan Blair Assiniboine, 23, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, weapons possession and failing to comply with prohibition order. A second adult male and a female have also been arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking and have been released on a promise to appear later this month at the Portage Provincial Court Office.



