Terriers down Steelers

It was a far better effort this time around.

The Portage Terriers scored three unanswered third period goals to cruise past the Selkirk Steelers 6-2 in MJHL action on home ice at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie Friday night.

Despite heavily outshooting the Steelers through the opening 40 minutes - to the tune of 28-9 - the Terriers took a one-goal lead into the intermission. The Dogs were finely awarded for their tenacity as Ty Barnstable and Turner Ripplinger set each other up for a pair of goals just 38 seconds apart.

Rippinger broke into the Selkirk zone along the far boards before sending a cross-ice pass through a maze of bodies that found the tape of Barnstable, who made no mistake, one timing the puck into the open side. Before the fans got a chance to hear the goal call, Barnstable returned the favour, setting up Ripplinger for his 12th of the year. Ty Enns added an insurance marker late in the period to put the game out of reach.

Brock Aiken had a rather quiet night, needing only 13 saves to pick up the victory, while Selkirk's Hayden Dola was far busier as he turned aside 38 shots in the losing effort.

The Terriers are back in action tomorrow on the road in Virden.