An emotional victory

What started as a support has grown into an incredible tribute.

The Portage Collegiate Institute Trojans were victorious on and off the ice as they defeated the Pembina Tigers 6-3 in Zone 4 Hockey League action at Stride Place and raised $1,450 for Central Plains Cancer Services as part of their fundraiser game Thursday night.

“It warms the heart that everyone came out like this as the crowd size was double what we usually get,” says Trojans captain, Ethan Woodward, who lost his mother to cancer not even a year ago. “The team managers asked me if I wanted to get on board with a fundraiser like this and with the loss of my mom this past August and it jump started it again this year. We did it (last year) while she was fighting too and I’m just so happy to see all of this support.”

The Trojans saw a large crowd turn out for their rematch with the Tigers from a week ago when Pembina walked all over the Trojans. The away team struck first but the lead didn’t last for too long as the Trojans bounced right back thanks to Steven Vey’s first of the night to finish the first 1-1. The Tigers held the possession time for the first but couldn’t crack PCI goaltender Grayson Pashe more than once.

Vey capitalized off a slip up from the Tigers’ defense at the start of the second and scored just 18 seconds in when he slid the puck five-hole to make it 2-1. The PCI lead was erased a few minutes later when the Tigers pounced on a power play to tie the game at 2. PCI’s short bench of 11 players led to some fatigue issues through the frame, giving Pembina a lot more time on attack. Trojans forward Cole Butler found some energy just over the halfway mark of the period and scored a goal thanks to a great individual effort. PCI held the lead into the third.

The third was more of the same with the Tigers controlling the play for most of the period, except for the times they found themselves shorthanded. PCI wouldn’t capitalize with the extra attacker but did score an insurance marker near the halfway mark when Cartner Paryniuk notched his eighth goal of the year. The Tigers would climb within one of PCI but Butler buried his second of the game to make it 5-3 just 40 seconds later. Vey would complete his hat trick a short while later when he shot a puck into the empty net from the neutral zone.

It was PCI’s fourth victory of the season. The boys are back on the ice Friday night when they visit Prairie Mountain in Swan Valley at 7:30 p.m.