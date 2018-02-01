Terriers fall to Pistons

It was a third period to forget.

The Terriers conceded five unanswered third period goals en route to an 8-2 thumping at the hands of the Steinbach Pistons Wednesday night at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.

The visiting Pistons struck early in the first, and after James McIsaac briefly tied things, Easton Bennett restored the visitor's lead at the 10:17 mark of the opening frame.

Riese Gaber extended the Piston lead in the middle frame but Terrier defender Kain Stevenson answered just 20 seconds later to pull the Dogs back within one before the wheels fell off.

Tyson McConnell's power play marker early in the third opened the flood gates, as Steinbach struck for four more tallies in the next 10 minutes to run away things.

The Dogs are back in action Friday when the Steelers come to town.