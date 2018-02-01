The Electoral Divisions Boundaries Commission (EDBC) is seeking the input of Manitobans as the province's current electoral boundaries are up for review.

“The redistribution of Manitoba's electoral boundaries is a very important consultative process,” says Chief Justice Richard Chartier, chair of the Commission. “The outcome will determine how Manitobans are represented in the Legislative Assembly. We encourage all Manitobans to participate by sharing their opinions, making the redistribution a fair and transparent process.”

Individuals and groups in Manitoba have until March 16 to share their views on the current provincial electoral boundaries as public submissions are a key part of the review process. If a division has a significant change in population, the boundaries for that division might need to be adjusted.

Public submissions on existing boundaries can be made by email, fax, mail or online at www.boundariescommission.mb.ca. Submissions will be accepted until March 16. Once proposed boundaries are released later this year, the public will have another chance to provide their input.

Provincial law requires that electoral division boundaries be reviewed every 10 years in order to ensure effective representation for all Manitobans.