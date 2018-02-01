Free provincial park entry all February

It's a good time to make use of some of the province's finest parks.

The Manitoba government will continue the tradition of offering free park entry for the entire month of February.

“Manitobans love the great outdoors and our parks are just as beautiful at this time of year as they are in the warmer months,” says Rochelle Squires, Sustainable Development Minister. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of the activities and the scenery our parks have to offer.”

Vehicle permits are not required in any provincial park this month, but SnoPasses are still required for snowmobiles using groomed trails in the parks, and entrance fees still apply in national parks.

There are groomed trails in 12 provincial parks across the province for cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing and hiking. Spruce Woods and Turtle Mountain provincial parks also offer outdoor skating areas, hockey rinks and toboggan hills while fat biking is welcome on designated trails in Birds Hill, Spruce Woods and Whiteshell provincial parks.

Trail grooming reports are updated online every Thursday throughout the winter. Manitobans are encouraged to check trail conditions and weather forecasts before visiting parks to properly plan their outdoor adventure.

Maps of winter trails and updated reports can be found at www.manitobaparks.com.

Free fishing weekend

In addition to free access to provincial parks this month, anglers will not need an fishing licence during this year’s Winter Family Fishing Weekend from Feb. 17-19. Anglers will be able to fish without a licence province-wide. Conservation limits will apply and a federal licence will still be required to fish in national parks.

For more information on fishing regulations in Manitoba view the Manitoba Anglers’ Guide at www.manitobafisheries.com.

Teachers can also book free guided school programs throughout the winter season. For more information on winter activities and interpretive programs in provincial parks, email ParkInterpretation@gov.mb.ca or visit www.manitobaparks.com.