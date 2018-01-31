Portage students Generating Moment

It may have been a day away from school but the learning didn’t stop.

Students from across the Portage la Prairie School Division gathered at Stride Place in Portage Wednesday to take part in the Manitoba Council for International Cooperation’s (MCIC) Generating Momentum conference. It’s an annual event that brings youth from across the province together to be empowered and take action on social justice issues.

The theme of the conference differs each year and the 2017/18 edition familiarizes students with sustainable development goals, specifically the importance of protecting forests and ecosystems, biodiversity, and sustainable land use.

“I learned that it’s not quite as easy to make a change as I initially thought,” says Arianna Harder, a Grade 8 student at Yellowquill School. “There’s a lot more money and planning that’s involved then you might think.”

The day-long event had students participate in interactive activities and discussions before students gathered in creative workshops that taught how to create and utilize take-action activities at school or in the community. 77 students between Grade 5-8 from Oakville, Yellowquill, La Verendrye, Fort la Reine, North Memorial and Ecole Arthur Meighen took part in the sold-out conference – one of six held across the province this school year.

“We at MCIC think that youth are our future. I think they have a lot of great ideas that can go unnoticed,” says Keana Rellinger, MCIC public engagement specialist. “They are the future. They are going to define what is going to happen in terms of future generation’s sustainable development. Having them here today is a great opportunity for them to realize their potential, if they haven’t already, and for us to give them the opportunity to create change in the ways that they would like to.”

The Portage stop marks the half-way point in the annual conference’s tour after making stops in The Pas and Altona. Next up, MCIC heads to the Sunrise School Division before wrapping up with a pair of Winnipeg stops in mid-March.

