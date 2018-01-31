Portage Ex receives grant money

The Portage Industrial Exhibition Association received some much needed provincial funding.

Portage MLA and Minister of Education and Training, Ian Wishart, presented Tracy Wood, PIEA general manager with $5,700 - the local organization's cut of the funding the province committed to upgrade fairgrounds and make other infrastructure improvements across Manitoba.

"This is wonderful. This money really helps us to continue to grow our ag society and to make any changes or upkeep to our ground to make it a wonderful place for people to come," says Wood. "(The funding) is very important. If we don't continue to get this type of funding then it prevents us from building and offering our services to the community."

PIEA is home to 44 campgrounds on Island Park and oversees one of western Canada's oldest continuously running fairs. The organization celebrated its 145th anniversary in 2017 in conjunction with Canada 150 festivities.

"I know that there's a need and they do good work," says Wishart of the PIEA. "I'm always pleased to be part of the (grant giving) process but they have certainly done all the work to deserve it."