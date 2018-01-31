Pond hockey hits Crescent Lake

The 13th annual MIG Insurance Pond Hockey Championships presented by the Rotary Club of Portage returns to Portage la Prairie Feb. 16-18 and things will be a little different this year thanks to a small change in venue.

“We’re actually playing on Crescent Lake this year,” says tournament coordinator, Travis Foster. “That’s a really cool aspect of it, as long as we don’t get a wind like we had or high temperatures like last year we should be okay. It’ll be right in the public eye on the Crescent and should draw in some crowds hopefully.”

The tournament is usually held on ice created by the Portage Regional Recreation Authority just outside of the front entrance to Stride Place, but will be moved to the flooded rink on the lake. Registration is currently underway with entrance fees set at $300 per team. That includes five games along with dinner Friday, two meals Saturday, and a possible final meal Sunday. Like last year, there will again be a competitive division and recreational division and Foster's hopeful they’ll even have a full youth division this year.

“We’ve been seeing new teams joining every year, and sometimes we lose some but it always balances out. We would love to see more youth teams register this year so we can pit them against each other,” says Foster. “Youth is 12 to 17 and it would be great to see some kids out there battling too.”

Last year the tournament had to be held indoors because of the high temperature. Foster adds they’ll cap the entry number off at 20 teams due to time and space restrictions. Teams can register up until five days before the competition. See more at portagepondhockey.com.