Pistons, Terriers remain atop league power ranks

Weeks have past since there was change to the top of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League's weekly Power Rankings and Week 17 is no different.

The Steinbach Pistons (37-8-1-1) have clinched their spot in the postseason and remain the No. 1 ranked team in the MJHL, a position the reigning league champions have held for much of the regular season. The Portage Terriers sit tight at No. 2 in the weekly ranks and have been defeated just twice in 2018. The Terriers visit the Steelers tonight and host the Pistons Wednesday - a hot week and the Dogs won't be far from clinching a playoff berth of their own.

Virden (No. 3) and Winkler (No, 4) swapped positions in the weekly rankings while the Blues jumped up from seventh to fifth to round out the top-5.

Carleton Place (CCHL), Okotoks (AJHL) and Nipawin (SJHL) are the top three ranked teams in the nation.