Lions Club shows support

The Lions Club of Portage la Prairie presented cheques from their fund with the Community Foundation of Portage and District Tuesday to Portage Plains United Way, Portage’s Salvation Army, and the Fort La Reine Museum.

“The Salvation Army and United Way are very close to a lot of our members’ hearts and that always seems to be the two the receive the largest amount of suggestion,” says Lions President, Anita Hart. “We also decided to choose Fort La Reine Museum. I love the old villages and I feel it’s important to support organizations like that. The Lions Club was looking for a new place to help out and the museum seemed great.”

Three charities were chosen to receive funds this year including the Portage Plains United Way, Portage la Prairie Salvation Army, and the Fort La Reine Museum. They each received $761.

“It will be used for something in the food bank,” says Major Brenda Hammond, of the Salvation Army. “The last couple of weeks we’ve had over 100 people coming in for food, and that’s a lot. Luckily, we gave gift certificates at Christmas time instead of giving hampers so the food bank is stocked quite well right now. We could always use more donations if people want to drop some stuff off, though.”

Pam Lotun, executive director for PPUW, says the funds will go toward to helping with their strategic plan for their 2018 campaign because it’s a big year for them.

“It’s our 50th anniversary so we want to make a bigger splash in the community and tweak some things while having fun and raising funds,” adds Lotun. “We want to engage more in the community and in our catchment area. We cover a large area and no one realizes it, so we need to start reaching out farther than just the local community here.”

The Portage Plains United Way’s reach is as far north as Amaranth, south as Somerset, as far west as Sidney, and east to St. Francois Xavier. The Lions club is celebrating its 80th year in Portage.