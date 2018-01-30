Fighters medal in Regina

A couple more medals were added to the Portage Judo Club’s collection.

Two fighters from Portage la Prairie returned from the Sask Open Judoka Tournament in Regina this weekend with hardware.

Wade Campbell of Portage brought home the silver medal in his weight class while Portager Ethan Garrioch managed to come away with a bronze. They were joined by Troy Doherty, Luca Scott, Aiden Woodward, Belle McLean, and Ryder and Connor Maryniuk.