For the third time, a local business is stepping up to help out the local animal shelter.

Hearts for PAWS (Portage Animal Welfare Society) is back at the Best West Pet Foods in Portage la Prairie.

“I started this to donate money to an organization that desperately needs financial help in any way to help with animal care in Portage,” says store manager, Sonya Brasseur. “All of the donations we receive will go toward food, cat litter, vet fees, and whatever else PAWS needs.”

Brasseur felt February was a slow month and knew PAWS would need funding as after Christmas the donations usually slow down. She says the cute thing is when you donate you get a heart to write your pet’s name on which will then be hung above the till inside Best West.

“We’ll just ask if shoppers want to donate a dollar after they’re done and we’ll donate the total at the end of the month,” adds Brasseur. “I just really appreciate the work that PAWS does for the community and people can always donate more if they want and we’ll make sure it gets to PAWS.”

PAWS is currently looking for fosters for both cats and dogs. Get in touch with them at one of their adoptathons or on Facebook.