Environment Canada issues blowing snow advisory

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement ahead of a significant low pressure system tracking through Manitoba.

According to the alert, snow and blowing snow will cause poor visibility Tuesday morning into early afternoon.

The system is expected to bring with it wind gusts of 70 km/h in sections of the Red River Valley and the southern Interlake. Winds are forecast to reintensify Tuesday evening gusting between 60-70 km/h and may produce widespread blowing snow.

Conditions are expected to improve overnight Tuesday as conditions gradually diminish. Additionally, blizzard warnings have been issued for Lake Winnipegosis and Lake Winnipeg, and snowfall warnings have been issued for central sections of the province.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Blowing snow advisories are issued when winds are expected to create blowing snow giving poor visibility to 800 metres or less for at least three hours.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #MBStorm.

The special weather alert was issued for the following regions:

RM of Portage la Prairie

RM of Cartier

RM of Grey