Armwood pledges 20K for Oakville project
Armwood general manager Brent Otsuji, left, presents Oakville Community Club’s Dennis Galbraith with the funds Monday morning. (Supplied)
The good people at Armwood Windows and Doors made a hefty contribution to Oakville’s community hall and daycare renovations.
The Portage-based company presented Oakville Community Club’s Dennis Galbraith with a $20,000 donation Monday morning.
The project will see the existing 70 year old community hall replaced with a new energy efficient building on a 5.5 acre site adjacent to the existing arena and curling rink complex. The new building will include space for a daycare centre.