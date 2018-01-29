A wild weekend

Another busy weekend is in the books for the girls.

Central Plains managed a win over Yellowhead Saturday night but were shutout twice by Westman over the weekend when they played three games in 41 hours in the Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League.

“The girls rebounded against Yellowhead and it’s not like we played bad Friday versus Westman. We dominated in the first half but didn’t get the result we wanted,” says Caps head coach, Ferdi Nelissen. “We got down against Yellowhead but the girls were executing and I felt we deserved to win that one. We had some good goaltending, some good pressure, and we could’ve had three or four goals in the final minutes.”

The girls needed a shootout to take out the Chiefs Saturday at the BDO Centre in Portage. Halle Edwards scored the Caps first goal of the night and Maegan Inman notched the game-tying goal late in the third period to force overtime. Inman would play hero in the shootout as well, scoring the lone goal to secure the two points. Ella Wiebe picked up the win in net.

Friday and Sunday saw similar results for the Caps in two shutout losses from the Wildcats. Friday night saw the girls fall 4-0 in Portage la Prairie before they fell 3-0 Sunday in Hartney with a short bench.

“We were missing some players Sunday,” adds Nelissen. “Megan Ferg is a little hurt right now and another player is away on vacation. Sometimes girls step up and take on bigger roles but we have to be solid the whole way through. It’s up to us as coaches to keep them in the game and energized.”

With only two regular season matches remaining the Caps are focusing on building some momentum heading into playoffs. The girls welcome the Winnipeg Avros to the BDO Centre Friday night and Interlake Saturday.