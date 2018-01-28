Weekend workout

The girls gave it their all in front of friends and family this weekend.

Portage Collegiate Institute Saints junior varsity basketball team has a busy day of action in Portage la Prairie Saturday as the ladies welcomed three teams to town for their home tournament.

“The girls had an excellent day it’s just unfortunate we ran out of gas in the final game for first place,” says Saints coach, Jamal Cleaver. “This weekend showed tremendous improvement with our offence as we had been struggling to capitalize this past week. I could not be more proud of how the girls came together as team this weekend.”

The girls opened the tourney with a solid 47-29 win over Neelin, who finished the day at 1-2. Their second match of the day was up against the hapless Virden Bears and the ladies came away with a 60-35 win. The Bears finished the day at 0-3. Portage’s final match of the day was against Vincent Massey Brandon for first place as both teams sat 2-0. After two hard fought games the Saints just couldn’t keep up with the Trojans and fell 54-28.

“Zoe Murray had an excellent tournament utilizing the post moves we’ve been practicing and continues to show improvement with every game,” adds Cleaver. “Reegan Vanstone continues to be an offensive and defensive threat with her quick hands. Gracie rose has stepped up as a leader on the team as she has taken on the captain role.”

The Saints are 3-3 in the West Winnipeg Athletic Conference Tier 2 season and are back on the court for league play February 6.