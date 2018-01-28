Saints earn a point in Winnipeg

The point helped but it didn’t guarantee them home advantage in the first round.

The Portage Collegiate Institute Saints hockey team went the distance with Vincent Massey Winnipeg in Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League CTV Division action Friday night but ended up with just a point after falling 3-2 in a shootout.

Portage fell behind 1-0 in the first period but managed to tie the game up with a strong second period. Kiera Shwaluk scored with five minutes to play in the second period thanks to a great feed from sister Maddie. The Trojans took back their lead in the third, but again, the Saints tied the game. This time it was leading scorer Paige Shwaluk who notched an unassisted marker. The ladies couldn’t solve Vincent Massey’s goaltender as the Trojans first two shooters both found the back of the net.

The point moved the girls up to 21 points this season and tied for sixth with Vincent Massey and Oak Park. The eighth place is pretty much a lock for the girls with a final game against first place St. Mary’s Thursday to finish off their regular season. If River East did manage to win out they would jump over PCI if the Saints don’t snag a point against the Flames Thursday. The top four teams get a buy through the playoffs while five through 12 battle it out in the first round.

Thursday’s game against St. Mary’s kicks off at 4 p.m. at the BDO Centre.