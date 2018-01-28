Final playoff spot in sight

The boys are one point out of the playoffs after a big weekend.

The Central Plains Capitals beat Southwest 2-1 Saturday night at the BDO Centre after taking the league’s best Brandon Wheat Kings to a shootout Friday in Brandon to climb within one point of the Cougars for the eighth and final playoff spot.

Joe Courrier played hero for Central Plains in the third period when he scored the game-winner versus the Cougars. Cameron Trimble and Logan Calder notched the assists on the Caps’ second goal. The Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the first period with eight minutes to go and held it into the second period when Caps forward Alex Cattani lit the lamp to tie it at 1. Reilly Funk picked up the only assist. Reilly Sveistrup stopped an incredible 46 shots for the win in net.

Friday night was a goal-fest, with 10 between the two teams in regulation. Trimble and Cattani both scored Friday as well, along with Tanner Boyle, Reilly Funk, and Logan Calder. A quick overtime period solved nothing so the team split up for the shootout. Seven Central Plains Capitals couldn't crack Wheat Kings' tender Dawson Green to get the extra point. Brandon's seventh shooter found a hole through Sveistrup for the win.

The boys’ next game is Saturday when the Parkland Rangers stop by the BDO Centre for a 4 p.m. puck drop. The Caps have 10 games remaining this season.