One Capital named All-Star

He’s been an impact player since his return to the Caps’ line-up.

Central Plains Capitals captain Reilly Funk was named to the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League’s All-Star Team Saturday evening at the BDO Centre in Portage la Prairie before the Caps game against Southwest.

The 6-foot-3 forward from Portage la Prairie has 36 points in just 15 games played, 19 goals and 17 assists, since returning to Central Plains from the Portage Terriers on December 9, 2017. Funk has at least a point in all but two games in his 15 played, three hat tricks, and two five point nights. He was rewarded with a new golf bag for making the team.

Funk was the only Central Plains Capital to be named to the team.