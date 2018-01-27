Islanders take out Mercs in Portage

No bounty collected after the Islanders stifled the Mercs in Portage.

The Portage Islanders took out the Warren Mercs for the first time this South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League season Saturday night in Portage la Prairie to make it two wins in-a-row.

With the playoffs around the corner, another loss to the Mercs wasn’t something the Islanders were going to let happen without a fight. Tanner Waldvogel opened the scoring in the first period and Adam Blight added some insurance, and the eventual game-winner, in the second. The Assassins climbed within one late in the third but a Dan Leslie empty-net goal would secure a Portage victory.

The Islanders remain in fifth place with 15 points, two back of fourth place Carman, and three back of Morden – who won Saturday as well over Altona to hop over the Beavers in the standings into third place. Notre Dame remains in first place with 26 points and the Mercs stalled out in second at 22. Altona has 11 points in sixth and Winkler is in the basement with just four victories.

The Islanders have four games remaining before playoffs, three of which are home games at Stride Place. The Morden Redskins are up next a week from now on February 4, at Stride Place. Notre Dame and Altona are up after that.