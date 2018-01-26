Trojans doubled up by Tigers

It’s hard to get the two points when you don’t put in a complete effort.

The Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Trojans allowed four goals in the third period in their 8-4 loss to the Pembina Tigers Thursday night in Zone 4 Hockey League action at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.

“We took a step back in the second period and we tried to bounce back from it, but the Tigers got some lucky bounces and ultimately that’s what did us in,” says Trojans head coach, Brendan Schaan, when asked about a tumultuous second. “If we’re not going to put in a full 60-minute effort we’re not going to go far in the postseason.”

There wasn’t much scoring in a back-and-forth first period that saw the Trojans allow a goal 55 seconds in before they found their form to bounce back. Carter Parynuik got the home team on the board around the halfway point thanks to a feed from Cole Butler and the game was tied at 1 heading into the second.

Both teams found their scoring touch in the second as five goals were popped in between them. The Tigers were first on the board but the Trojans answered right back when Lane Blight lit the lamp and had the fans cheering. Pembina scored again three minutes later to regain their 1-goal lead but after 10-minutes of grinding PCI was rewarded when Brandon Rouire tied the game at three. The Tigers added one more to take a 4-3 lead into the final period with 15 seconds left when the Trojans were seemingly already in intermission in their minds.

The Tigers struck hard in the third, netting four goals to increase their lead to 8-4. PCI managed to get one back when Stephen Vey fired one home far side on a one-on-one but it wasn’t enough to fuel a comeback. Grayson Pashe made 21 saves for Portage in the loss.

“I really do applaud all our players because they come to the rink every day wanting to win, and they keep competing,” says Schaan. “It’s frustrating with a record like ours but we want to make some noise in the playoffs. We have the skill to do it but we’re just getting some bad bounces, posts, and puck luck. We need to do a better job finishing and I think we’ll show some teams what we have in the playoffs.”

PCI’s next game in the Zone 4 Hockey League is Thursday when the boys welcome the Tigers to town for a rematch at Stride Place.