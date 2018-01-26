Isles take down Maroons in Altona

A short bench didn’t affect them.

A 12-player roster didn’t hinder the Portage Islanders as they snagged a big 4-2 win over the Maroons Thursday night in South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League action in Altona.

The Maroons were the first team on the board but three unanswered Islander goals proved to be too much for Altona. Rene Hunter, Doug Lawrence, and import Jordyn Boyd were the Portage goal scorers in the first. Altona cut the lead to 1 in the third period but Dan Leslie put things out of reach with an empty-net goal with 22 seconds left. Mitch Wiebe picked up the win in net for the Isles with 34 saves.

Portage welcomes the Warren Mercs to Stride Place Saturday evening at 8 p.m.