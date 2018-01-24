Getting them set for 12 more years

Get them used to it early to help speed up their education.

Ecole Crescentview School (ECS) is piloting the first ever all-day kindergarten class in the Portage la Prairie School Division this year and things are going better than hoped.

“The program started this September and it’s a first of a kind,” says ECS vice principal, Sheila Henderson. “We knew we were getting the program in June after hearing from the superintendent’s department toward the end of last year. We’re really excited about how things have been going.”

The classroom houses 24 students, 18 boys and six girls, which Henderson says isn’t a very normal number as it’s usually closer to even. The school applied for the program like others across the division, including things they planned along with a teacher to take charge. ECS brought in Diane Hamilton to teach the class and the students are very responsive to her style and positive nature. The students show up just like any other classroom, at 9 a.m. and stay until the end of the school day at 3:30 p.m.

“It’s been really busy but the results we’re seeing in their literacy and numeracy skills is great,” adds Henderson. “Getting the kids into a routine and used to a structured system is important, especially since they’ll be spending a lot of their childhood in a classroom.”

You could see other all-day kindergarten classes popping up across the division if the program is labelled a success.