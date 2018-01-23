Snowed In Comedy Tour stops in Portage

Four award-winning comedians will be stopping by the Glesby Centre in Portage la Prairie as part of the tenth anniversary of the Snowed In Comedy Tour.

The Tour started 10 years ago with nine shows and has now grown to 55 performances in 48 cities spanning five provinces and has turned into a Canadian success story, obtaining relevance in a market still dominated by American acts.

The show features four of the best comedians Canada has to offer including Just for Laughs winner Dan Quinn, the wild man MC Craig Campbell, The $25,000 great Canadian laugh off winner, Paul Myrehaug, as well as five-time Canadian Comedian of the year nominee, Pete Zedlacher.

The 2017 tour received numerous standing ovations and was the most successful to date. It has now grown to become one of the largest comedy tours in Canada. Four comedians come together to create one amazing show with each bringing a unique and hilarious take providing something for everyone.

The tour started in Prince Rupert, B.C. on Jan. 3 and ends in Thunder Bay, Ont., in March. This year, five more cities have been added in Manitoba and Ontario to make it the largest comedy tour in Canada. The first leg of the has the troupe make stops all across British Columbia before heading east for the second leg, made up with tour stops in cities throughout Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

The tour features four very different, yet incredibly talented performers, with numerous TV and festival credits. Together they make up a fantastic evening of comedy, where everyone will walk away with their own personal favorite.

The tour takes to the stage of the William Glesby Centre in Portage la Prairie March 14 at 8 p.m. For more information or tickets visit glesbycentre.com/snowed-in-comedy-tour.html.

About the acts



Dan Quinn has done numerous appearances on TV and radio and has won the Canadian Comedy Competition at Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal. He has done Comedy Now on CTV, The Debaters, Sirius XM radio and won Best of the Fest at the Hubcap Comedy Festival in Moncton, N.B. He travels around the world performing in England, U.S. Australia, Switzerland and France.

Craig Campbell is a Canadian who is now based out of the United Kingdom, where he has performed on the hugely successful Michael Mcyntyre Comedy Road show. He is mega star comedian, Frankie Boyle’s opening act, in arenas in the UK. To Canadian audiences he may be remembered for being the former host of Ed the Sock and numerous Just For Laughs Appearances.

Paul Myrehaug now resides in London, England but was born in Camrose, Alta., and tours around the globe. He won the Great Canadian Laugh off $25,000 prize and has been on Just For Laughs, Sirius XM and the debaters.

Pete Zedlacher is becoming one of the most recognized acts in Canada. He has been nominated five times for Comedian of the year, done the Just For Laughs Gala eight times and won the Sirius-XM Radio Top Comic Competition. Along with his acting credits he is now writing for the CBC Johnny Harris show, Of All Places.

Damonde Tschritter, winner of the Seattle Comedy Competition will replace Campbell in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario from Feb. 21 - March 17.



