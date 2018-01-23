STRATEGIC PLAN

The RM Council met to set its objectives/main focus points for 2018.

After conducting an internal review of what council considers as the municipality’s strengths, areas for improvement, opportunities and challenges, they identified five key priority areas as growth, partnerships, roads, drainage, and financial stewardship. Each is described as an area of focus.

Council also set strategic goals for 2018 with these priority areas in mind including the fulfillment of their obligations with Roquette, expanding the industrial park, and the strategic placement of development for growth. Council also plans to explore strategies to reduce mill rates, which will keep taxes low for ratepayers.

The RM council is committed to being responsible stewards of tax dollars to ensure long-term financial sustainability for the RM for years to come.

SIMPLOT ROAD CONSTRUCTION

Part B of the Simplot Road improvement tender was awarded.

Part A is the section starting 30 meters from the tracks then south to, and including Road 65N to the Roquette property. Part B is the section north of Part A to the TransCanada Highway. Bids were received, and the lowest bidder was Tri Core Inc. for both parts. Part A was awarded in December 2017 while Part B’s lowest bid was $1,395,667.50, but was not awarded due to lack of sufficient funding in the 2017 budget.

Tri Core is able to install the new base for Part B this year, the same time they do the base work for Part A. It is better to do the work now in winter as this is the time of the least amount of construction traffic for the area.

The remaining phase of Part B will be done in 2019 and budgeted accordingly.

HYDRO-LINE LOCATION

A hydro line on Simplot Road and 65 North needs to be raised in order to meet required clearances for truck traffic on Road 65 North.

The proposed 66kV line relocation cost is estimated at $73,000. This includes new construction, salvage, design, easements and all other related costs. It will be part of the roadworks costs under the Tax Increment Financing funded through the Community Revitalization Levy Program with the Province.

The work will be complete this year.