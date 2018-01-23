RCMP weekly report

The following is a summary of police activity in the Central Plains Area, including Portage la Prairie, Treherne, Amaranth and the surrounding Rural Municipalities. The reporting dates are between Jan. 15-21, during this time period police responded to 270 calls for service.

Jan. 16 52 calls

Disturbance leads to weapons charges

At 6:22 p.m., the Portage la Prairie RCMP received a report of a disturbance on Hazel Bay. In speaking with occupants of the home, police believed that a firearm had been used in an offence prior to their arrival. A subsequent search of the residence resulted in four people being arrested, and three being charged in relation to firearms offences. Investigators seized a replica firearm and various paraphernalia related to methamphetamine use inside the home. Everyone charged will appear before the court at a later date.

Speeder busted for being disqualified

A motorist was observed travelling at 149 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 2 in the RM of Victoria. The male driver was issued a fine in the amount of $692, as well as another fine for $672, as he was currently disqualified from operating a motor vehicle.

Jan. 17 26 calls

B&E in the rural

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to a rural home on PR 227 in the RM of Portage la Prairie, as homeowners found the residence had been broken into during the day. Unidentified suspects reportedly broken a large window in order to gain access to the home, where alcohol and some personal property was stolen. Investigators are asking that anyone with knowledge of this, or other break and enters in the area, contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or their local police detachment.

Jan. 18 26 calls

Snowmobile theft

Portage la Prairie RCMP are asking for the assistance of the community in locating a stolen snowmobile from a rural residence on Road 35W in the RM of Portage la Prairie. A red 2018 Polaris Voyageur 550cc snowmobile was stolen from the property sometime around noon on January 17. Investigators are asking that anyone with knowledge of the vehicle’s whereabouts, or who is responsible for the theft, can contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445.

Multi vehicle collision investigation continues

At 5:15 p.m., Portage la Prairie emergency services responded to a multiple vehicle collision on PR 240 at PR 331, just north of Southport. After a car was struck by a van, the vehicles spun away from the intersection. As the female driver of the van was exiting her vehicle in order to check on the condition of her child, she was struck by a passing pick-up truck. She was taken to hospital in serious condition, but succumbed to her injuries. The child, along with the occupants of the car which had been struck, were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured. As a result of the fatality, the roadways were closed for several hours, as a RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist and the Portage la Prairie RCMP continued to investigate all the factors that led to this tragic incident.

Jan. 19 59 calls

Police respond to rollover

Shortly before 3 a.m., the Amaranth RCMP were called to a single vehicle rollover on Hwy 16 in the RM of Westlake Gladstone. Emergency services were on scene when police arrived, attending to several occupants and the driver, and that one occupant would need to be taken to hospital via air ambulance. The driver and the remaining occupants were all treated locally for non-life threatening injuries. The matter is still under investigation, but it is believed that alcohol is not a factor.

Teens busted for racing on the Ave

Shortly before 6 p.m, members of the Portage la Prairie RCMP observed two vehicles waiting at the red light in the intersection of Saskatchewan Avenue E and 3rd Street E. As the light turned green, both vehicles were seen accelerating hard, and could hear their engines loudly as they sped away. As officers believed that both vehicles were racing each other, the drivers were stopped. Two 19-year-old male drivers were issued each a fine of $672.

Driving while disqualified

At 11:15 p.m., Portage la Prairie RCMP were patrolling the area of 8th Street NW and 6th Avenue NW. As they approached the intersection they observed a blue 2004 Toyota Matrix also approaching, and failing to stop. As the vehicle proceeded past the police, accelerating to nearly 20 kilometres over the posted speed limit, officers attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle reportedly continued to drive erratically throughout the northern part of the city, until it stopped at a residence on 9th Street NW. Officers observed a male leaving the vehicle and attempting to enter the home, where they told him he was under arrest for flight from police. He was taken into police custody, where they learned that he was prohibited from driving past 7 p.m. Due to his behaviour behind the wheel, a 40-year-old Portage la Prairie man was held in police custody until such time as he could be brought before the court on charges of flight from police, obstructing a police officer, and driving while disqualified.

Jan. 20 49 calls for service

Driving without licence

A motorist was observed failing to stop where required at the intersection of Lorne Avenue E and Tupper Street N. When the officer pulled the vehicle over, the male driver, 39, informed police that he did not have a driver’s license. Officers confirmed this and issued the driver with two fines: $672 for driving while disqualified and $203.

Drunk driver busted

Shortly before 10 p.m., the Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to a single vehicle collision on Saskatchewan Avenue near the Husky Service Station. When officers arrived on scene they quickly determined that the male driver, 25, was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and taken into police custody. His subsequent breath samples were reportedly over double the legal limit. The driver was released the following day, with the vehicle being towed and impounded for a minimum of 60 days at the owner’s expense.

Jan. 21 36 calls

Speeder nabbed

A motorist was observed travelling at 142 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 1 in the RM of Portage la Prairie. The male driver, 20, was issued a fine in the amount of $599.

Woman faces several charges following improper stop

Shortly before midnight Portage la Prairie RCMP observed a minivan fail to stop where required at the intersection of Saskatchewan Avenue and Tupper Street S. The vehicle was pulled over, and the female driver provided a driver’s license to police when asked. Officers became suspicious of the driver when she was not able to provide the same date of birth which was noted on the driver’s license. The driver was arrested for obstructing a police officer and taken into custody. Investigators then began working to identify the driver, which would result in the 30-year old Brandon woman being charged with two counts of identity theft, obstructing a peace officer, driving while prohibited and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order. She was held in police custody until such time as she could be brought before the court.

