Ratepayers rejoice

The high demand for lower taxes has been answered.

The Rural Municipality of Portage la Prairie’s 2018 budget of $18,285,309 was approved by council at Tuesday’s meeting and ratepayers can expect a drop in what they pay.

“There has been an increase in our municipal tax base which has helped decrease taxes on residential homeowners and farm property owners as well,” says Reeve, Kam Blight, on the decrease in general tax dollars raised this year. “So we’ll see a 2.1 per cent decrease in taxes collected, and a 2.9 per cent reduction in our mill rate. It’s very positive news moving forward and we’re still able to invest in other areas to improve our municipality, and we’re very excited.”

When considering the growth in the tax base this year, the mill rate is anticipated to drop by approximately 3 per cent. This means that rural residents should see a decrease in their municipal taxes of $13 on every $100,000 of residential assessment. Farm property assessed at $10 million would see a decrease of $722. A number of factors contribute to the decrease in taxes including new buildings or expansions to spread out the tax dollar requirement.

“We’ve also seen a reduction in payments we had to make, and some adjustments in different spending areas,” adds Blight. “I credit the Public Works (Department) and administration for working hard to find those efficiencies. That’s been a goal (of mine) for the past eight years, to keep taxes low and try to reduce them as to keep the burden off our tax payers.”

A few highlights from the 2018 budget include an additional amount of $50k to finish the Delta Beach campground, being funded by the Manitoba Hydro Community Development Fund. There are also items from 2017 that carried over to 2018 and expect to be completed this spring before the campground season.

The RM will be purchasing some new machinery including two graders, a mower and new half-ton totalling $597,000 being funded by the Machinery Reserve. Additional costs for the pool repairs at Stride Place for the RM’s share in 2018 amount to $79,830. The RM will also pay $17,000 to complete its three-year commitment (total of $50,000) to the building restoration project at the Fort la Reine Museum.

The General levy requirement for 2018 is now $6.9-million versus $7.1-million, a decrease of 2.1 per cent in tax dollar spending. However, with the growth in the tax base, the mill rate will decrease by 2.9 per cent. It is also worthy to note that since 2010, the RM’s total reserve for future projects has increased by $3.8 million with total reserves forecast to be over $5-million by the end of this year.