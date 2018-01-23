Police seek suspects in Sobeys robbery

Police are asking for the assistance of the community in identifying a pair of suspects who stole a shopping cart filled with groceries from Sobeys in Portage la Prairie.

According to Portage RCMP, at 7:46 p.m. Jan. 17, the suspects were seen entering the store separately and ten minutes later are seen exiting the store together with a cart overflowing with stolen items.

The male suspect is described being of average height and slender build, with dark hair and dark facial hair. He is seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, dark boots and a black ball cap with “RICH” on the front.

The female suspect is described as being of average height and a medium build, with longer dark hair in a ponytail. She is seen wearing an Adidas jacket, with a dark pair of shorts over grey leggings, white socks and Adidas shoes.

If you can identify these suspects please contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or your local police detachment. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and manitobacrimestoppers.com. Tips leading to the arrest and prosecution of these suspects could receive large cash awards.

