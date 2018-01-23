Oakville ladies bonspiel action

The rink of Marci Keen, Jessica Painter, Jennifer Painter and Lindsey Brooks captured the 2018 Oakville Curling Club’s ladies bonspiel A side.

The B side final was decided by a flip of a coin. After curling three games on some pretty tough ice, going back out after a great supper was not something either team could be talked into. Kayla Reykdal, Melanie Dickenson, Andrea Mitchell and Tracy Blight were the lucky winners.

The day wrapped up with some fun games and voting for the team with the best "Ugly Sweater." The team of Liz Botterill, Jocelyn Kehler, Sue Legault and Karen Olafson took home those honours.

Registration is now open for the upcoming Open/Mixed Bonspiel, set for the first weekend in February. Call or text Dana at 204-871-0840 or email oakvillecurling@hotmail.com. The Men's Bonspiel – Feb. 16-18 – is now open for registration, call or text Trent at 204-872-1873 or email oakvillecurling@hotmail.com.